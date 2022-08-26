Jobs to open up in DGCA and BCAS

By CNBCTV18.com

As India's civil aviation space is projected to see a significant growth in the upcoming years, the Centre is working on increasing the capabilities and manpower of the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) and Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS).

Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said on Friday that both regulators are independent. "My job is to ensure accountability, both on the safety side and the security side... Now, with the huge expansion we are seeing in the civil aviation sector, (it is) even more pertinent that we augment the staffing and capabilities of both DGCA and BCAS. That is something that I am working on as we speak," he said.

The present manpower and staff requirements at the regulators could not be ascertained immediately. In the upcoming years, India is projected to have 400 million air travellers, including international and domestic flyers. The number of planes with the Indian carriers is estimated to increase to 1,200. Also, the number of heliports, airports and waterdromes is expected to rise to 220.

The civil aviation sector is on the path of recovery and being hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic. Scindia, while replying to a query related to the Air India disinvestment, said the bureaucrats and ministers handling the affairs of public sector undertakings on a daily basis is not a healthy sigh. He added that the government's role should be of a visionary.

"My hands are quite full with or without Air India. While I was the minister, I did not interfere in the day-to-day affairs of the airline. I am very confident that under the new management, it (Air India) will soar to new heights... with fleet expansion plans, a reservoir of expertise on IT and hospitality fronts, I believe that a lot of that should come to bear on the value proposition of customers of Air India in the days to come," Scindia said.

The Tatas took over the loss-making airline Air India and its subsidiary Air India Express in January.

According to Scindia, the next technology paradigm that is going to happen once FAA and EASA give their approvals is Electric Vertical Take off and Landing (eVTOL) aircraft. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) are American and European aviation regulators, respectively.

"That (eVTOLs) industry must also make its core base in India. That is one of the things that I am exploring as we talk today," Scindia said. eVTOLs are being deployed by the US Air Force and the Canadian Air Force. Once there is a Proof of Concept (PoC), then they can go for a certification from FAA and EASA.

Scindia also said that civil aviation has been part of "our DNA for a very very long time". "We had seaplanes in India in the 1910s and 1920s... We had a seaplane landing in a man-made lake in Gwalior way back in the 1910s, 1920s," he added.

