First airline from Northeast India, JettWings Airways, gets nod for commuter services

Jettwings Airways initially plans to offer regional connectivity to passengers to destinations in the northeast and eastern regions, under the UDAN scheme. It is now working with the DGCA to complete all formalities before beginning operations.

Northeast India will soon have better regional connectivity under the UDAN scheme as the civil aviation ministry has provided a no objection certificate (NOC) to JettWings Airways to operate scheduled commuter air transport services. Once JettWings gets the approval for operations, it will be the first ever airline to operate from the northeast region of the country.

The airline in a statement said it initially plans to offer regional connectivity to destinations in the northeast and eastern regions, under the Ude Desh Ka Aam Nagrik (UDAN) scheme.

Sanjay Aditya Singh, the co-founder and CEO of the airline, said the airline would be working closely with the DGCA to complete all the formalities for the operations. "Once we are granted the AOC, we strongly believe and commit to becoming a reliable and sustainable airline with its roots deeply entrenched in northeast India," he said.