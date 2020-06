The price of Jet fuel or aviation turbine fuel (ATF) was increased for the second time this month on June 16 by 16.3 percent in Delhi. The ATF was increased by Rs 5,494.5 per kilolitre to Rs 39,069.87.

ATF prices were increased on June 1 by Rs 12,126.75 per kl -- up 56.5 percent. The rise was due to benchmark international rates bouncing back from their two-decade lows.

Earlier in May, ATF prices were slashed by 23 percent in-line with the slump in international oil prices. This was the steepest cut and sixth reduction since February.

Airlines in India had stopped operations in March-end due to the coronavirus lockdown. Since February, jet fuel prices have been cut by almost two-thirds. ATF in Delhi -- prior to the reduction cycle that commenced in February -- were Rs 64,323.76 per kl and now costs Rs 22,544.75 per kl.

ATF prices are revised on the first and 16th day of the month, while petrol and diesel prices are being revised daily, and were hiked on June 16 for the 10th day in a row.

Petrol prices have been increased by Rs 5.47 per litre while diesel has been hiked by Rs 5.8 per litre.