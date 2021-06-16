Home

    Jet fuel price increase by 2.8% to Rs 65,908 per kl in Delhi

    Jet fuel price increase by 2.8% to Rs 65,908 per kl in Delhi

    By CNBC-TV18 | IST (Published)
    The oil marketing companies (OMCs) hiked prices of air turbine fuel (ATF) by 2.8 percent. Accordingly, the price of aviation fuel in Delhi will be Rs 65,908.28 per kilo litre effective from today.

    The oil marketing companies (OMCs) hiked prices of air turbine fuel (ATF) by 2.8 percent. Accordingly, the price of aviation fuel in Delhi will be Rs 65,908.28 per kilo litre effective from today.
    This marks an increase of Rs 1,790 per kilo litre.
    Last month, the government had cut down the capacity for airlines to operate from 80 percent to 50 percent from June 1 in order to safeguard the viability of airlines with weak finances.
    “In view of the sudden change in the number of Covid-19 cases, and decrease in the number of passengers and reduced occupancy, the existing capacity cap of 80 percent is reduced to 50 percent,” the Ministry of Civil Aviation said in an order.
