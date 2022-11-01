Jet fuel price hiked to Rs 1.2 lakh per kl in Delhi

Mini
ATF prices are changed every fortnight. On October 1, the price was cut by Rs 5,521.17 to Rs 115,520.27 pr kl in the national capital.
Jet fuel (ATF) prices were hiked by 4.3 percent on Tuesday. The jet fuel price was hiked to Rs 1.2 lakh per kl, up from Rs 1.1 lakh pr kl in the national capital. Rates differ from state to state depending on incidence of local taxes.
Recommended ArticlesView All
COP27 explained: What is COP and why is it important?
IST3 Min(s) Read
Bollywood in a funk: What's ailing the Hindi film industry?
IST3 Min(s) Read
ATF prices are changed every fortnight. On October 1, the price was cut by Rs 5,521.17 to Rs 115,520.27 pr kl in the national capital.
The price of commercial LPG cylinder was reduced by Rs 115 in Delhi with effect on Tuesday. A 19-kg LPG cylinder will now cost Rs 1,744 in the national capital. The move comes after easing in global oil prices. The rate of domestic cylinders however, remains unchanged.
The price of a 19 kg commercial cylinder will now be priced at Rs 1,846 in Kolkata, Rs 1,696 in Mumbai and Rs 1,893 in Chennai. In October, the price of commercial LPG cylinders were slashed by Rs 25, changing the per cylinder price to Rs 1,859, instead of Rs 1,885 in Delhi.
It was also reported on Monday that state-owned oil marketing companies (OMCs) are likely to reduce the prices of petroleum products such as petrol and diesel by 40 paise a litre from November 1, 2022, as the price of international crude oil fell.
According to the report by CNBC Awaaz, the reduction in prices by 40 paisa daily is likely to continue for the next five days and a total reduction of Rs 2 in petrol and diesel prices in installments, sources privy to the developments told CNBC-TV18.
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!