Jet fuel price hiked to Rs 1.2 lakh per kl in Delhi

By Asmita Pant

Mini ATF prices are changed every fortnight. On October 1, the price was cut by Rs 5,521.17 to Rs 115,520.27 pr kl in the national capital.

Jet fuel (ATF) prices were hiked by 4.3 percent on Tuesday. The jet fuel price was hiked to Rs 1.2 lakh per kl, up from Rs 1.1 lakh pr kl in the national capital. Rates differ from state to state depending on incidence of local taxes.

The price of commercial LPG cylinder was reduced by Rs 115 in Delhi with effect on Tuesday. A 19-kg LPG cylinder will now cost Rs 1,744 in the national capital. The move comes after easing in global oil prices. The rate of domestic cylinders however, remains unchanged.

The price of a 19 kg commercial cylinder will now be priced at Rs 1,846 in Kolkata, Rs 1,696 in Mumbai and Rs 1,893 in Chennai. In October, the price of commercial LPG cylinders were slashed by Rs 25, changing the per cylinder price to Rs 1,859, instead of Rs 1,885 in Delhi.

It was also reported on Monday that state-owned oil marketing companies ( OMCs) are likely to reduce the prices of petroleum products such as petrol and diesel by 40 paise a litre from November 1, 2022, as the price of international crude oil fell.