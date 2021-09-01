Jet fuel price cut by Rs 2,608.50 per kl; to cost Rs 66,527.97 in Delhi

The oil marketing companies (OMCs) reduced prices of air turbine fuel (ATF) by Rs 2,608.50 per kilo litre. Accordingly, the price of aviation fuel in Delhi will be Rs 66,527.97 per kilo litre effective from today.

Meanwhile, the price of non-subsidized liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinder has been hiked by Rs 25 per cylinder with effect from today. As a result, the price of a non-subsidized 14.2 kg cylinder in Delhi is now Rs 884.50 per cylinder.