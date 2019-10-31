TOP NEWS »

Jet employees get notices from I-T department over unpaid dues, says report

Updated : October 31, 2019 10:06 AM IST

The notices for employees who served as engineers, pilots and general managers pertain to unpaid income tax on account of December 2018 salary, said the report.
For others, it is for salaries earned between December 2018 and February, added the report.
