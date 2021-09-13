Jet Airways to start domestic operations in Q1 2022

Jet Airways, India's grounded carrier, is set to fly in the first quarter of 2022, the company announced in a press release. It will begin short-haul international operation by the third-fourth quarter.

Jet Airways plans to resume operations in the first quarter of 2022 after being grounded for nearly three years, the Jalan-Kalrock consortium said in a statement today. The airline will be based in Delhi-NCR.

CNBC-TV18 had exclusively reported on September 1 that Jet Airways has planned to commence flights in the first quarter of 2022. The airline has already hired around 150 people with plans to hire over 1,000 people in the first phase.

In addition, the airline aims to commence short-haul international operations by Q3-Q4 2022. It is planning to add over 50 aircraft to its fleet over the next 3 years and more than 100 over a period of more than 5 years.

The consortium's resolution plan for Jet Airways had received NCLT approval in June 2021 and since then, the hiring process and discussions with airports are ongoing for slots.

The process of re-certification of the existing Air Operator Certificate (AOC) is under process. And for slot allocation, required airport infrastructure, and night parking, key people of the consortium visited key airports last month and held productive meetings, the statement said. The members included senior members of the Jalan-Kalrock Consortium, Jet 2.0 operations team led by the newly appointed Capt. Sudhir Gaur, Accountable Manager, and acting CEO.

“The aircraft is being selected based on competitive long term leasing solutions. The brand Jet Airways has a huge loyalty base and we are confident that with industry stalwarts like Capt Gaur, we will be able to capitalize and create new benchmarks,” Murari Lal Jalan, Lead Member of the Jalan Kalrock Consortium and the proposed Non-Executive Chairman of Jet Airways said.

The revival plan for Jet Airways is being implemented as approved by NCLT and all the creditors will be settled as per the plan in the coming months, the consortium further added.

Currently, the airline's accountable manager Capt Sudheer Gaur is the acting CEO. The airline plans to initially start with all narrow-body aircraft fleets leased from major global aircraft lessors and has already hired more than 150 full-time employees on its payroll.

“...and we are looking to onboard another 1,000+ employees FY 2021-22 across categories. The hiring will be in a phased manner and will be strictly on merit, to meet the operational requirements of the airline. The team at Jet Airways is committed to ensuring that Jet Airways will restart its operations with its first flight from New Delhi to Mumbai by Q1 2022,” the consortium further added.