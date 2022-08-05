Jalan-Kalrock Consortium selects IBS Software to power Jet Airways' passenger services

By CNBC-TV18

Mini Shares of Jet Airways ended at Rs 103.95, up by Rs 1.05, or 1.02 percent on the BSE.

Jet Airways owner Jalan-Kalrock Consortium on Friday said it has selected Thiruvananthapuram-headquartered IBS Software to manage its

passenger service, booking, and loyalty systems.

"As a technology partner, IBS Software will deliver cutting-edge capabilities in passenger service systems (PSS) encompassing bookings, inventory and revenue management, departure control system, loyalty management, as well as the latest generation website and mobile app, designed to optimize the entire passenger and retail experience," a joint statement said.

"This selection will provide a range of technology platforms to support Jet Airways’ relaunch as a people-focused airline for the digital age," it said.

Jet Airways is set to relaunch commercial operations in September 2022.

Sanjiv Kapoor, chief executive officer of Jet Airways, said the airline is coming back determined to take technology, services, and customer experience to a new level.

"Technology with a human touch is at the heart of everything we want to achieve, starting with getting the basics right by addressing recurring pain points in the customer journey, both online and at the airports, while also addressing the pain points commonly faced by airline staff," Kapoor said.

"In IBS Software we found an ideal partner with the experience and expertise required to deliver the technology platforms and collaboration that will help us deliver on our promise to bring back an even better Jet Airways to those eagerly awaiting its relaunch, as we enter an exciting new era for the airline," he added.

Anand Krishnan, CEO of IBS Software, said that Jet Airways is one of India’s most-loved airlines and it is an absolute privilege to play a part in its highly anticipated relaunch.

"Air passengers in India will not only regain a hugely popular brand, they will also benefit from Jet Airways’ vision to use cutting-edge technology to become a people-focused, customer-first airline updated for the digital age," he added.

Financial distress forced Jet Airways, which flew for more than two decades, to suspend operations on April 17, 2019, and a consortium of lenders, led by the State Bank of India (SBI), filed an insolvency petition in June 2019 to recover outstanding dues worth over Rs 8,000 crore.

In October 2020, the airline's Committee of Creditors (CoC) approved the resolution plan submitted by the consortium of the UK's Kalrock Capital and UAE-based entrepreneur Murari Lal Jalan. In June 2021, the resolution plan was approved by the National Company Law Tribunal.