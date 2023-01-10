The Jalan Kalrock Consortium wrote to Ashish Chhawchharia saying that Sanjiv Kapoor has been cleared as CEO designate for the airlines by the Aviation Ministry and it needs no further approval from any statutory authority.
The Jalan Kalrock Consortium has written to the head of the Jet Airways management committee and the erstwhile Resolution Professional, defending Sanjiv Kapoor's position in the airline.
Recommended ArticlesView All
Crypto makes it to Hollywood: More than half a dozen FTX-based productions in the making
IST5 Min(s) Read
Private investments in India doubled in Oct-Dec quarter on government initiatives, shows CMIE data
IST3 Min(s) Read
After all the hookups, Tinder wants to redefine the relationship
IST6 Min(s) Read
Earlier this month, the grounded carrier had said Kapoor remains the CEO-designate till the airline's ownership is transferred by the lenders to the consortium. CNBCTV18 had reported that Chhawchharia in a notice to Kapoor has asked him to refrain from using the title of CEO of the airline.
The JKC wrote to Chhawchharia saying that Kapoor has been cleared as CEO designate for the airlines by the Aviation Ministry and it needs no further approval from any statutory authority.
Kapoor and the other employees are on JKC's payroll till the jet ownership transfer takes place and they are on the payroll on the advice of the monitoring committee, the consortium said.
It added that the monitoring committee did not allow new employees on the airline's payroll and that its head is not authorised to write to Kapoor.
The consortium requested Chhawchharia to act on matters jointly-approved by the monitoring committee and said that his letter to Kapoor would be null and void.
It also reprimanded him from communicating on behalf of Jet Airways till authorised by the monitoring committee.
Jalan-Kalrock Consortium writes to Ashish Chhawchharia defending Sanjiv Kapoor's position at Jet Airways
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!