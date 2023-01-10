Jalan-Kalrock Consortium writes to Ashish Chhawchharia defending Sanjiv Kapoor's position at Jet Airways

The Jalan Kalrock Consortium wrote to Ashish Chhawchharia saying that Sanjiv Kapoor has been cleared as CEO designate for the airlines by the Aviation Ministry and it needs no further approval from any statutory authority.

The Jalan Kalrock Consortium has written to the head of the Jet Airways management committee and the erstwhile Resolution Professional, defending Sanjiv Kapoor's position in the airline.

Earlier this month , the grounded carrier had said Kapoor remains the CEO-designate till the airline's ownership is transferred by the lenders to the consortium. CNBCTV18 had reported that Chhawchharia in a notice to Kapoor has asked him to refrain from using the title of CEO of the airline.

The JKC wrote to Chhawchharia saying that Kapoor has been cleared as CEO designate for the airlines by the Aviation Ministry and it needs no further approval from any statutory authority.

Kapoor and the other employees are on JKC's payroll till the jet ownership transfer takes place and they are on the payroll on the advice of the monitoring committee, the consortium said.

It added that the monitoring committee did not allow new employees on the airline's payroll and that its head is not authorised to write to Kapoor.

The consortium requested Chhawchharia to act on matters jointly-approved by the monitoring committee and said that his letter to Kapoor would be null and void.

It also reprimanded him from communicating on behalf of Jet Airways till authorised by the monitoring committee.