Jet Airways revival plan takes an interesting turn even as uncertainty over relaunch continues

According to the sources the Monitoring Committee has notified that Sanjiv Kapoor's tenure as CEO shall commence only after the Resolution plan has achieved effective date and after the Monitoring Committee has approved his appointment.

The revival plan of Jet Airways which was granted the Air Operator Certificate to start commercial flight operation in May has been hitting new roadblocks every other day.

Amidst the uncertainty sources have told CNBC-TV18 that Jet Airways' erstwhile Resolution Professional and Head of Monitoring Committee Ashish Chhawchharia has now sent a notice to Sanjiv Kapoor objecting to his designation as CEO of Jet Airways.

In the notice the Monitoring Committee has asked Kapoor to not make any statements on behalf of Jet Airways, added the sources as his statements can be misleading and can cause confusion in the minds of stakeholders

The sources added further that the Monitoring Committee is still supervising the implementation of the Resolution plan and the airline hasn't been taken over by the Jalan-Kalrock Consortium yet.

Jet Airways shut down in April 2019 over piling losses and a debt of about Rs 8,000 crore. A consortium of London-based Kalrock Capital and UAE-based entrepreneur Murari Lal Jalan emerged as successful bidders in the Jet Airways insolvency resolution process.

Head of Monitoring Committee Ashish Chhawchharia declined to comment on the notice. CNBC-TV18 is awaiting response from Sanjiv Kapoor and Jalan-Kalrock consortium.

The impasse between Jet Airways' lenders and the Jalan-Kalrock consortium continues, with both sides approaching courts seeking action. Earlier this month, the JKC moved the NCLT to seek a transfer of ownership of the airline.

Meanwhile, in a separate appeal, the lenders moved the NCLAT, urging the tribunal to expunge its observations in an order passed on October 21. The NCLAT had observed that the Jalan-Kalrock consortium had met the conditions precedent committed in the resolution plan.

In November, the Jet Airways Cabin Crew Association (JACCA) moved the NCLAT seeking liquidation of Jet Airways' assets after the consortium defaulted on payments committed in the Resolution Plan.

CNBC-TV18 asked banking sources about what lies ahead for the re-launch of Jet Airways on the back of these differences. According to them, the ownership of the airline will only be transferred after JKC makes the first tranche of payment and fulfils all the conditions precedent.

Sources told CNBC-TV18 earlier that lenders have never stopped JKC from infusing funds into the airline but JKC has itself failed to show it has the funds for infusion.

Sources added that JKC wants to use Rs 300 crore received by Jet as rent from Air Serbia and others as working capital. Lenders have opposed their demand as they feel the money belongs to lenders and not JKC.

They want JKC to infuse its own money for working capital. Lenders also say it’s a loss-making situation for them as they also have to pay over Rs 250 crore in airport dues.

The news of the pay cuts and leaves without pay came in November as the JKC, which won the bid to resurrect the airline, was forced to take drastic cost-cutting measures. These included pay cuts and Leave Without Pay for many of the 230 employees.