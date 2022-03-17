Jet Airways revival: Jalan-Kalrock consortium issues statement on resumption of services; here's when it's expected

The Jalan-Kalrock consortium, new promoters of the cash-strapped Jet Airways , on Thursday said that the "restart activities" were progressing well and that the scheduled services of the airline are expected to restart soon.

"We are working closely with the Ministry of Civil Aviation, Government of India, and the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (“DGCA”) on the approval process and timelines for proving flight, following which the Air Operator Certificate (“AOC”) of Jet Airways will be re-validated. The resumption of scheduled services will follow soon thereafter," said the team in a statement.

In September last year, the Jalan-Kalrock resolution consortium had said the airline would start short-haul international flights from the third-fourth quarter of 2022.

The team said that restarting an airline is a complex exercise that must be done meticulously, in coordination with the regulatory authorities and they are well underway with the process.

"The timeline reflects the typical duration of an AOC process. However, we fully expect to have the proving flight and AOC well in advance of the filed timelines," the team said.

The team added that it should be noted that the extension of timeline has nothing to do with where aircraft is registered and deregistered or the cost of leasing.

"Further, there is no regulatory requirement of taking an aircraft outside India for the purposes of re-registration. We are working with multiple aircraft lessors as well as aircraft manufacturers to source aircraft that will be inducted into the Jet Airways fleet over the next three to five years,” the Jet team said.

Jet Airways shut down in April 2019 over piling losses and a debt of about Rs 8,000 crore. A consortium of London-based Kalrock Capital and UAE-based entrepreneur Murari Lal Jalan emerged as successful bidders in the Jet Airways insolvency resolution process.

Also read: