Jet Airways’ return to skies delayed with plane talks in limbo

By Bloomberg

Mini After collapsing in debt in 2019, Jet is being taken over by Dubai businessman Murari Lal Jalan and Florian Fritsch, chairman of London-based financial services firm Kalrock Capital Management Ltd.They vowed to get the carrier back in the air by March this year, but Jet hasn’t placed an order for any new aircraft after the majority of its old fleet was leased to other airlines. It has, however, started hiring staff and begun a social media campaign.

Jet Airways India Ltd., the carrier undergoing a court-monitored process to emerge from bankruptcy, won’t return to the skies this month as previously planned, according to people familiar with the matter.

The airline, once India’s top private carrier, can’t sell tickets in September because lenders are reluctant to allow it to take on any fresh liabilities such as an aircraft order, said the people, asking not to be identified as discussing private negotiations. Jet is also still in talks with plane manufacturers and lessors to obtain contracts, one of the people said.

The airline is “very close” to finalising its initial fleet plan and preparing to start sales and resume operations “in the coming weeks,” a representative for Jet’s new owners said in a statement. “There is no deadline; target dates are set by us alone, and we have always maintained that this is a marathon,

not a sprint.”

There are no restrictions on Jet placing an aircraft order and it’s free to add new assets, according to the statement. Bloomberg News reported in late August that Jet is in advanced talks to order about 50 Airbus SE A220 aircraft. The carrier is also in discussions with Boeing Co. and Airbus to potentially place a “sizable” order for the 737 Max or A320neo families of jets.

India’s bankruptcy court will hear on the progress of the new owners’ rescue plan for Jet on Oct. 11. The regulator will be informed as soon as Jet finalises aircraft and engine deals, a representative for the Jalan-Kalrock consortium said.

“Starting or restarting an airline is a complex business, and we want to be sure we take the time to get the best possible terms and contracts for both aircraft and engines, including maintenance contracts, as well as to receive aircraft configured the way we want,” the statement from the new owners said. “If

that takes a little more time to get right, that’s fine.”

Some Boeing Max jets originally earmarked for Chinese airlines are available amid uncertainty over China's Covid policies and travel curbs, while Airbus’s A320neos can be leased. Planemakers will likely demand a sound business plan and financial assurance from Jet before assigning it to any aircraft.

Boeing didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment. A spokesperson for Airbus declined to comment on any discussions the company may or may not be having with customers.