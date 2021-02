Jet Airways, which has been grounded for nearly two years, on Monday reported a standalone loss of Rs 2,841.45 crore for the year ended March 2020. During the 2019-20 financial year, the airline had a total income of Rs 354.2 crore, the company said in a filing to the BSE.

In 2018-19, the airlne had posted a loss of Rs 5,535.75 crore. The once-storied full service airline, which shuttered operations on April 18, 2019, is undergoing insolvency resolution process.