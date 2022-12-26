Senior management, pilots & cabin crew exit Jet Airways amid relaunch uncertainty

Jet Airways' senior management, cabin crew, and pilots have exited the airline amid its relaunch uncertainty, people in the know of the matter told CNBC-TV18. The senior executives who have exited the airline include heads of engineering and human resources.

Jet Airways CEO and CFO remain on reduced pay, while Jet Airways' vice-president of in-flight services has been sent on leave without pay, the sources added.

Some managerial staff are also on leave without pay, and those whose salary was cut have quit, while some mid-senior level employees are about the join other airlines, the sources said.

The impasse between Jet Airways' lenders and the Jalan-Kalrock consortium continues, with both sides approaching courts seeking action . Earlier this month, the JKC moved the NCLT to seek a transfer of ownership of the airline.

Meanwhile, in a separate appeal, the lenders moved the NCLAT, urging the tribunal to expunge its observations in an order passed on October 21. The NCLAT had observed that the Jalan-Kalrock consortium had met the conditions precedent committed in the resolution plan.

Last month , the Jet Airways Cabin Crew Association (JACCA) moved the NCLAT seeking liquidation of Jet Airways' assets after the consortium defaulted on payments committed in the Resolution Plan.

The news of the pay cuts and leaves without pay came in last month as the JKC, which won the bid to resurrect the airline, was forced to take drastic cost-cutting measures. These included pay cuts and Leave Without Pay for many of the 230 employees.

The airline's CEO Sanjiv Kapoor told CNBC-TV18 that while some employees have taken temporary pay cuts, some have been sent on temporary Leave Without Pay (LWP).

Separately in a tweet, Kapoor said that two-thirds of the staff was not impacted at all, and most of the remaining ones would be on temporary pay reduction. He had said only a small portion of the total (10 percent) would be on temporary leave without pay and added that no staffer had been let go.

