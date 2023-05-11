Jet Airways relaunch remains uncertain as Jalan-Kalrock seeks more time to repay lenders

English
By Madeeha Mujawar  May 11, 2023 7:59:59 AM IST (Updated)

According to the January 13 verdict of the NCLT, the consortium is supposed to make the first tranche of the payment to lenders before May 15, which is four days away.

The indefinite wait to see Jet Airways back in the skies continues for a while longer.

Jalan-Kalrock consortium, who won the bid to takeover and restart the airline informed India's bankruptcy court that it needs more time to repay creditors and implement the resolution plan.
