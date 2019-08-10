Aviation
Jet Airways receives three EOIs as deadline ends
Updated : August 10, 2019 06:49 PM IST
Jet Airways was admitted for insolvency proceedings on June 20 by the Mumbai bench of NCLT, and Grant Thornton's Ashish Chhawchharia has been appointed the Resolution Professional for the airline.
Jet Airways is facing claims of Rs 24,887 crores from various creditors.
