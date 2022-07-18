Jet Airways near deal to buy 50 Airbus A220 jets, sources say

India’s Jet Airways is near a deal to buy 50 A220 jets from Airbus, two people familiar with the matter said. The airline, whose board was expected to meet on Monday to finalise the deal, was not available for comment.

Jet Airways, formerly a significant player in the Indian aviation industry, has not operated since April 17, 2019, although it is being revived under the control of the Jalan-Kalrock consortium.

The DGCA, the accrediting body for aviation safety, renewed its air operator licence earlier this year.

