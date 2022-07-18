    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Homeaviation News

    Jet Airways near deal to buy 50 Airbus A220 jets, sources say

    Jet Airways near deal to buy 50 Airbus A220 jets, sources say

    Profile image
    By Reuters  IST (Published)
    Mini

    Jet Airways, formerly a significant player in the Indian aviation industry, has not operated since April 17, 2019, although it is being revived under the control of the Jalan-Kalrock consortium.

    Jet Airways near deal to buy 50 Airbus A220 jets, sources say
    India’s Jet Airways is near a deal to buy 50 A220 jets from Airbus, two people familiar with the matter said. The airline, whose board was expected to meet on Monday to finalise the deal, was not available for comment.
    Jet Airways, formerly a significant player in the Indian aviation industry, has not operated since April 17, 2019, although it is being revived under the control of the Jalan-Kalrock consortium.
    The DGCA, the accrediting body for aviation safety, renewed its air operator licence earlier this year.
    Also read:
    Tags
    Next Article

    Bird found mid-air in cockpit of Air India Express' Bahrain-Kochi flight on July 15

    next story

      Market Movers

      View All
      Top GainersTop Losers
      CurrencyCommodities
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng