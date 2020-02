The Committee of Creditors (CoC) of the defunct airline Jet Airways has decided to issue fresh Expression of Interest (EoI) for the carrier, which is undergoing insolvency proceedings.

"We wish to inform that the 8th CoC meeting of Jet Airways (India) Ltd was held on February 18 and in the e-voting concluded on February 25, the CoC passed the resolution to issue fresh Invitation of EoI (Round) for the corporate debtor," Jet Airways said in a regulatory filing on Wednesday.

The CoC extended the last date of submission of resolution plans to March 9. The earlier deadline for submitting the bids was February 18.