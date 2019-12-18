Jet Airways' lenders to invite fresh bids, says report

The committee of creditors (CoC) of Jet Airways has decided to invite fresh bids for the revival of the struggling carrier, reported Business Standard, citing sources. The lenders, the sources told media, made the decision after two new entities expressed their interest in reviving the airline.

The resolution professional, according to the report, informed the bankruptcy tribunal on Tuesday that two more foreign investors — one based in West Asia and the other, an Indian entity backed by a UK investor — have shown interest in the airline.

The development comes after the deadline for submitting a final resolution plan ended on Monday. Till now, the report added, only South America-based airline company Synergy Group was identified as a genuine bidder. However, It had submitted only a draft resolution plan last week.

The report said that the CoC is set to vote on whether the entire bidding process should be restarted on Friday. The decision of this voting is expected to be made public by Saturday, the report further added.