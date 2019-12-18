Aviation
Jet Airways' lenders to invite fresh bids, says report
Updated : December 18, 2019 01:04 PM IST
The resolution professional, according to the report, informed the bankruptcy tribunal on Tuesday that two more foreign investors — one based in West Asia and the other, an Indian entity backed by a UK investor — have shown interest.
The development comes after the deadline for submitting a final resolution plan ended on Monday.
