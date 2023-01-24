homeaviation News

Jet Airways' lenders oppose transfer of ownership to Jalan Kalrock Consortium, file plea in NCLAT

Jet Airways' lenders oppose transfer of ownership to Jalan Kalrock Consortium, file plea in NCLAT

1 Min(s) Read

By Parikshit Luthra  Jan 24, 2023 11:49:20 PM IST (Published)

According to CNBC-TV18 sources, lenders contend that JKC has not met the requirements for the acquisition of Jet Airways and is trying to "avoid its obligations" under the authorised plan.

Lenders of Jet Airways have appealed the National Company Law Tribunal's (NCLAT) January 13 ruling approving the transfer of the airlines to Jalan Kalrock Consortium.

Recommended Articles

View All

Anand Mahindra was eyeing Satyam much before the scam broke out

Jan 24, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

BharOS — what is this new 'secure' operating system with an edge over Android

Jan 24, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read

1.3 billion dollar deals stuck at CCI due to lack of quorum

Jan 24, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read

Hit by layoffs? Hiring experts and counsellors share ways to manage anxiety, debt and job applications

Jan 24, 2023 IST6 Min(s) Read


According to CNBC-TV18 sources, lenders contend that JKC has not met the requirements for the acquisition of Jet Airways and is trying to "avoid its obligations" under the authorised plan.
The lenders claimed that JKC construed the precedent conditions in "unnatural ways to gain advantages" not envisaged by the approved resolution plan, sources said.
The NCLT previously allowed the transfer of Jet Airways’ ownership to Jalan Kalrock Consortium (JKC), which won the bid to resurrect the airline. The tribunal also approved the ownership transfer date as the starting date for the 180-day deadline of the resolution plan as November 16, which means from this date onwards, the consortium gets six months or 180 days to settle lenders’ dues.
Also read: Jet Airways case: NCLT allows transfer of airline’s ownership to Jalan Kalrock Consortium
(Edited by : Anand Singha, Pradeep John)
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

Jalan-Kalrock consortiumjet airways

Next Article

Ahmedabad International Airport: Expansion plans on the cards accommodate rising passenger traffic