Jet Airways lenders make presentation to Synergy Group
Updated : September 16, 2019 11:57 PM IST
After the August 10 deadline, Synergy Group Corp, had reportedly evinced interest in the airline
The airline owes over Rs 8,500 crore, excluding interest, and other penal charges, to a clutch of lenders
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morning
YOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more