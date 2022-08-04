Jet Airways launches live career portal as aviation hiring back on radar

By CNBCTV18.com

After a halt of over three years, Jet Airways is set to resume operations from September, albeit only on domestic routes. As its hiring exercise gains momentum, the airline has now launched a new live career portal to recruit employees.

The airline had shut down due to financial distress after its last flight on April 29, 2019.

“@JetAirways now has a live careers portal where positions are listed and applications can be directly submitted," Sanjiv Kapoor, CEO of Jet Airways, said on Twitter.

Kapoor also said more vacancies were being added to the portal. He noted that over the last few weeks, the airline has posted about openings for pilots, engineering staff, ground and airport staff and other roles on social media platforms such as Twitter and Linkedin.

When asked about openings for the position of pilots, Kapoor said it had been advertised separately and will be added to the portal soon. In July, Jet Airways sought entries from pilots through a posting on its official Twitter handle.

In a separate post on Twitter on August 4, Jet Airways sought applications from A320, B737 cabin crew members.

“If you are current cabin crew on A320/B737 or any other aircraft type and would like to join the team creating history, we would love to hear from you,” Jet Airways said on Twitter.

The Jet Airways live career portal displayed openings for the posts of cabin crew for Mumbai, Bangalore and Delhi, senior manager cargo for Gurugram, senior manager finance SAP specialist for Gurugram, assistant manager direct taxation in Gurugram, executive or senior executive accounts in Gurugram, manager retail sales for West Mumbai and manager retail sales for North Delhi in Gurugram.

Hiring is back on the horizon of the aviation industry with two other airlines — Akasa Air and Tata group-owned Air India — also looking to hire new crew.

On July 2, Air India reportedly held a recruitment drive. The same month, Akasa Air, backed by billionaire Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, announced it was hiring for various positions, including cabin crew and ground instructors.