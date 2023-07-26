Jet Airways: Jalan-Kalrock appoints Captain Jatinderpal Singh Dhillon as accountable manager

Jalan-Kalrock Consortim is yet to receive ownership of the grounded airline from the lenders, who have asked the Supreme Court to allow liquidation of the grounded airline as revival looks unviable.

Jalan-Kalrock Consortium (JKC), on Wednesday, July 26, appointed Captain Jatinderpal Singh Dhillon as accountable manager for Jet Airways. Dhillon's appointment reinforces JKC’s cohesive commitment to revive the Indian airline, the consortium said.

JKC is confident that Dhillon would play a crucial role in the operational preparedness of Jet Airways, the consortium stated.

“This step reinforces JKC’s cohesive commitment to revive India’s most admired airline, Jet Airways,” the consortium said. “The Jalan-Kalrock consortium is indeed delighted to announce the appointment of Captain Jatinderpal Singh Dhillon as the Accountable Manager for Jet Airways,” JKC added.

JKC has not yet received the ownership of the grounded airline from the lenders, who have asked the Supreme Court to allow liquidation of the grounded airline as revival looks unviable.

The lenders and workmen of the airline are yet to receive payment from Jalan-Kalrock as promised in the resolution plan.

Dhillon has a strong background in piloting, management, and training with a career spanning over five decades in both national and international aviation markets.

“The much-awaited revival of Jet Airways unquestionably will mark a historic milestone for the Indian aviation Industry. To represent India's legendary airline is a matter of great pride and presents an enormous opportunity of significant national interest — a commitment the Jalan-Kalrock Consortium has been determined to fulfil,” Dhillon commented on his appointment.

“The revival process is a collective work. Hence, I look forward to enduring support from the JKC team and the industry at large,” he added.

On July 19, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) filed a fresh case of money laundering against the erstwhile promoter of Jet Airways Naresh Goyal.