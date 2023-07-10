homeaviation NewsJet Airways lenders seek Supreme Court approval for liquidation as revival plan falters

Jet Airways lenders seek Supreme Court approval for liquidation as revival plan falters

2 Min Read

By Ashmit Kumar  Jul 10, 2023 6:28:10 PM IST (Published)

The Supreme Court will hear arguments on the liquidation in two weeks' time. The Jalan Kalrock Consortium (JKC) has so far refused to move forward with the plan to revive Jet Airways and provide funds.

Lenders of Jet Airways on Monday (July 10) urged the Supreme Court to allow the liquidation of the airline after the Jalan Kalrock Consortium (JKC) refused to move forward with the plan to revive it and provide funds. The lenders are frustrated with JKC's refusal and believe that liquidating the airline is the best option at this point.

JKC, on the other hand, said it has followed all the laws and regulations and defends its decision not to infuse funds. The consortium argued that liquidation is not allowed by law at this stage of the corporate insolvency resolution process (CIRP), which is the process to settle the financial crisis of a company.


The Supreme Court will hear arguments on the liquidation in two weeks' time. The lenders believe that selling the airline's assets — like landing slots and its customer base — could generate money to repay the debts. They worry that delaying the decision or not addressing the financial crisis will make it even harder to recover the money owed.

Jet Airways used to be a major airline in India but stopped operating on April 17 2019 leaving its almost 22,000 employees in the lurch. Since then, it has been going through a complicated insolvency process.

(Edited by : Shoma Bhattacharjee)
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

jet airwaysSupreme Court

Recommended Articles

View All

Smart meters are becoming a big business in India

Jul 10, 2023 IST4 Min Read

Leaders Speak | Here's how hybrid campuses and skills-first enterprises paving the way for a talent-rich India

Jul 10, 2023 IST6 Min Read

Zoomed Out | Karnataka’s gushing ‘guarantee’ Budget 23-24 will leave a gash on its slender finances

Jul 9, 2023 IST4 Min Read

Explainer | What is derivatives in stock market? --- A beginner's guide

Jul 9, 2023 IST3 Min Read