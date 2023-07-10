Jet Airways lenders seek Supreme Court approval for liquidation as revival plan falters

The Supreme Court will hear arguments on the liquidation in two weeks' time. The Jalan Kalrock Consortium (JKC) has so far refused to move forward with the plan to revive Jet Airways and provide funds.

Lenders of Jet Airways on Monday (July 10) urged the Supreme Court to allow the liquidation of the airline after the Jalan Kalrock Consortium (JKC) refused to move forward with the plan to revive it and provide funds. The lenders are frustrated with JKC's refusal and believe that liquidating the airline is the best option at this point.

JKC, on the other hand, said it has followed all the laws and regulations and defends its decision not to infuse funds. The consortium argued that liquidation is not allowed by law at this stage of the corporate insolvency resolution process (CIRP), which is the process to settle the financial crisis of a company.

The Supreme Court will hear arguments on the liquidation in two weeks' time. The lenders believe that selling the airline's assets — like landing slots and its customer base — could generate money to repay the debts. They worry that delaying the decision or not addressing the financial crisis will make it even harder to recover the money owed.

Jet Airways used to be a major airline in India but stopped operating on April 17 2019 leaving its almost 22,000 employees in the lurch. Since then, it has been going through a complicated insolvency process.