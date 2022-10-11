Jet Airways identifies 5 aircraft for its initial fleet: Sources

By Madeeha Mujawar

Mini The relaunch which was initially scheduled for September seems to be getting delayed further and is unlikely to take place in October as well.

The newly reinstated Jet Airways has identified three A320 Neo and two B737-8 MAX airplanes for its initial fleet. The airline is in the process of signing lease agreements, according to sources. The relaunch, which was initially scheduled for September, looks likely to be delayed beyond October.

After collapsing and shutting shop in 2019 due to crippling debt, the airline was taken over by a consortium of Dubai-based businessman Murari Lal Jalan, and Florian Fritsch, chairman of London-based financial services firm Kalrock Capital Management Ltd.

They vowed to get the carrier back in the air by March this year, but haven't placed an order for new aircraft after the majority of its old fleet was leased to other airlines. It has, however, started hiring staff and began a social media campaign.