#SCAyodhaVerdict#TelecomWar#YesBank
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Aviation
Aviation

Jet Airways’ frequent flier programme JetPrivilege is now InterMiles. The benefits and riders, explained

Updated : November 15, 2019 02:10 PM IST

JetPrivilege, the erstwhile frequent flyer programme of Jet Airways, stepped away from its 25-year history and rechristened itself as InterMiles.
JPPL said the name InterMiles suggests the interchangeable nature of the rewards currency where it can be earned and redeemed across platforms including airlines, hotels, dine, shop and fuel, among others.
The new programme now gives you a tier based on the travel and experiences you book with InterMiles as the intermediary or using co-brand spends.
Jet Airways’ frequent flier programme JetPrivilege is now InterMiles. The benefits and riders, explained
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

FASTag to become mandatory from December 1

FASTag to become mandatory from December 1

Coffee Day shares fall 5% after company delays Q2 results

Coffee Day shares fall 5% after company delays Q2 results

Godrej Industries gains 6% on robust Q2 earnings; Board approves raising Rs 1,500 crore

Godrej Industries gains 6% on robust Q2 earnings; Board approves raising Rs 1,500 crore

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV