homeaviation News

Jet Airways' financial troubles escalate as Mumbai district seizes 4 aircraft over unpaid gratuity dues

By Madeeha Mujawar   | Anand Singha  Jan 17, 2023 11:11:11 PM IST (Published)

According to CNBC-TV18 sources, the seized aircraft include three Boeing and one Airbus.

The Mumbai district administration on Tuesday, January 17, seized four aircraft belonging to Jet Airways for non-payment of gratuity dues. According to CNBC-TV18 sources, the seized aircraft include three Boeing and one Airbus.

A notice issued by the district administration states that the Jet Monitoring Panel Authorised Representative defaulted on gratuity dues payment of 9.6 lakh plus 10 percent interest. The notice further states that the aircraft will remain under the district administration's custody until the payment is made.
This is a significant setback for Jet Airways, which has been facing financial troubles for some time now. The airline has been struggling to stay afloat, and this seizure of aircraft is likely to add to its woes.
Also read: Nepal plane crash: Bloody history of Yeti Airlines and its subsidiary Tara Air
