Jet Airways' financial troubles escalate as Mumbai district seizes 4 aircraft over unpaid gratuity dues

According to CNBC-TV18 sources, the seized aircraft include three Boeing and one Airbus.
The Mumbai district administration on Tuesday, January 17, seized four aircraft belonging to Jet Airways for non-payment of gratuity dues. According to CNBC-TV18 sources, the seized aircraft include three Boeing and one Airbus.
Recommended ArticlesView All
Budget 2023 may see reduction in income tax rates — more reliefs likely for the middle class
Jan 17, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
IOC Phinergy’s battery tech has Tata Motors, Mahindra, Maruti Suzuki and Ashok Leyland excited
Jan 17, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read
Insurance earnings preview | Sector to see rebound in third quarter — value of new biz to grow between 12-39%
Jan 17, 2023 IST2 Min(s) Read
ChatGPT — You might be charged for using the AI very soon
Jan 17, 2023 IST2 Min(s) Read
A notice issued by the district administration states that the Jet Monitoring Panel Authorised Representative defaulted on gratuity dues payment of 9.6 lakh plus 10 percent interest. The notice further states that the aircraft will remain under the district administration's custody until the payment is made.
This is a significant setback for Jet Airways, which has been facing financial troubles for some time now. The airline has been struggling to stay afloat, and this seizure of aircraft is likely to add to its woes.
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!