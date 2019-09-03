Aviation
Jet Airways fails to attract new bidders during extended deadline
Updated : September 03, 2019 09:04 AM IST
Grounded Jet Airways, which is undergoing insolvency proceedings, failed to attract any new bidders during the extended deadline period for submission of initial bids.
In the second round of submission of EoIs, which closed on August 10, the lenders received interest from energy baron Anil Agarwal’s family trust-backed Volcan Investments, Russian Fund Treasury RA Partners and Avantulo Group.
Etihad Airways, which owns 24 percent stake in Jet Airways, did not submit any bid.
