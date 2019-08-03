Aviation
Jet Airways extends deadline for initial bids to August 10
Updated : August 03, 2019 06:19 PM IST
The bid submission deadline has been extended at the request of some prospective bidders, it said.
Jet Airways and its lenders have been searching for new investors since its planes were grounded and staff left unpaid.
