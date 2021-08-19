Jet Airways employees move NCLAT, seek quashing of approval for Kalrock-Jalan resolution plan

The employees of Jet Airways on August 19 moved National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) seeking to quash the approval of the Kalrock-Jalan resolution plan by the National Company Law Tribunal.

Jet Airways employees cited concerns about continuity and unpaid salary dues in their plea.

Kalrock-Jalan resolution plan for the airline. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) and the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MCA) were given 90 days from June 22 to allot slots to Jet Airways. The Mumbai bench of NCLT had on June 22 approved the

In April 2019, Jet Airways was grounded and insolvency proceedings against it began in June 2019. The consortium of Kalrock Capital and Murari Lal Jalan emerged as the successful bidder for the airline in October 2020.

As of October 3, 2020, Jet Airways' financial creditors had claimed Rs 11,344.71 crore, of which the resolution professional admitted claims worth Rs 7,453.63 crore.

The airline’s employees had filed claims worth Rs 569.21 crore, of which claims worth Rs 359.29 crore were admitted. Operational creditors other than employees had filed claims to the tune of Rs 28,466.13 crore, of which Rs 6,658.37 crore were admitted.

