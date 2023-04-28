Breaking News
Jet Airways CEO Sanjiv Kapoor resigns
By CNBCTV18.com Apr 28, 2023 7:00:54 PM IST (Updated)

It has been reported that no senior-level executives are presently remaining at Jet Airways.

Indian airline Jet Airways has suffered another blow in its bid to revive operations, as its CEO Sanjiv Kapoor has stepped down from his position on Friday, April 28.

According to sources, Kapoor's notice period will end on April 30. However, the reasons behind his sudden departure remain unclear, and no official statement has been released by either Kapoor or the Jalan-Kalrock consortium.
The Jalan-Kalrock consortium is expected to issue an official statement next week, following the departure of numerous crucial executives, including Kapoor.
