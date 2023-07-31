Jet Airways receives renewal of airport operator certificate

Jet Airways flew its last flight on April 17, 2019 after which the airline was grounded due to severe financial turbulence. Its winning bidder Jalan-Kalrock Consortium has now obtained the renewal of the Airport Operator Certificate (AOC) from the directorate general of civil aviation. Airlines require the AOC to utilise their aircraft for commercial purposes.

After more than four years of being grounded, Jet Airways has finally received the renewal of its Airport Operator Certificate (AOC). Airlines require AOC to operate their aircraft for commercial purposes. The airline's winning bidder Jalan-Kalrock Consortium obtained the AOC renewal from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on July 28, 2023.

"Jalan-Kalrock Consortium will continue to work closely with all relevant authorities, industry partners, and stakeholders in reviving Jet Airways in coming weeks," it said in a statement.

The Jet Airways (India) Ltd stock was up nearly 5 percent at Rs 50.8 per share around 11.20 am on Monday, July 23, on BSE.

Jet Airways flew its last flight on April 17, 2019, from Amritsar to Mumbai, following which its operations were suspended due to severe financial turbulence.

In January, the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) allowed the transfer of ownership of Jet Airways to the Jalan-Kalrock Consortium, its winning bidder. The court had given its approval, despite the lenders' contention that Jalan-Kalrock Consortium had not fulfilled all conditions, including securing the airline's domestic flight slots and international traffic rights.

Last week, the National Company Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) deferred the hearing in a plea filed by the airline's lenders against Jalan-Kalrock Consortium to recover pending dues till August 7.

The banks said the Jalan-Kalrock Consortium had not infused any money to repay creditors. The Jalan-Kalrock Consortium, on the other hand, told the NCLAT that the Committee of Creditors (CoC) was not permitting them to commence operations even though they had obtained all the requisite permissions, including obtaining the Air Operator's Certificate (AOC).