Jet Airways receives renewal of airport operator certificate

Jet Airways has received the renewal of its Airport Operator Certificate (AOC). The airline's winning bidder Jalan-Kalrock Consortium obtained the AOC renewal from the directorate general of civil aviation (DGCA) on July 28, 2023.

"Jalan-Kalrock Consortium will continue to work closely with all relevant authorities, industry partners, and stakeholders in reviving Jet Airways in coming weeks," it said in a statement.

Airlines require the AOC from the aviation regulator in order to operate their aircraft for commercial purposes.

Jet Airways flew its last flight on April 17, 2019 from Amritsar to Mumbai, following which its operations were suspended as the airline was grounded due to severe financial turbulence.

In January, the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) had allowed the transfer of ownership of Jet Airways to JKC, its winning bidder. The court had given its approval, despite the lenders' contention that JKC had not fulfilled all conditions, including seucring the airline's domestic flight slots and international traffic rights.

Last week, the National Company Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) deffered the hearing in a plea filed by the airline's lenders against JKC to recover pending dues till August 7.

The banks said the JKC has not infused any money to repay creditors. JKC, on the other hand, told the NCLAT that the Committee of Creditors (CoC) is not permitting them to commence operations even though they had obtained all the requisite permissions, including obtaining the Air Operator's Certificate (AoC).

The Jet Airways (India) Ltd stock was up nearly 5 percent at Rs 50.8 per share around 11.20am on Monday, July 23, on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).