Jet Airways 2.0 operates test flight on its 29th birthday

Grounded airline Jet Airways on Thursday operated a test flight on its 29th birthday as part of SOP (Standard Operating Procedure) to receive an air operator certificate.

"Today, May 5, our 29th birthday, Jet Airways flew again! An emotional day for all of us who have been waiting, working, and praying for this day, as well as for Jet's loyal customers who can't wait for Jet to commence operations again," the airline said.

The airline may receive its air operator certificate (AOC) in May after it conducts its proving flights successfully.

Jet Airways, which has not flown since April 17, 2019, is currently in the process of re-launching operations under its new promoters Jalan-Kalrock Consortium. Aviation veteran Sanjiv Kapoor took charge as the chief executive officer of the airline on April 4.

Earlier, the airline said it will operate flights with female cabin crew members in its start-up phase and hire male cabin crew members once it reaches a certain operational scale.

Earlier in a statement, a Jet Airways spokesperson said, "We have a limited number of NCR-based cabin crew, trained and qualified on the Boeing 737 aircraft, on our rolls to operate our proving flights that should take place soon. Several of them have worked with Jet Airways in the past."