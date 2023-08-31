Jalan Kalrock injects Rs 100 crore into Jet Airways following NCLAT clearance

1 Min Read
Jalan Kalrock Consortium on Thursday (August 31) said it has deposited Rs 100 crore to Jet Airways, swiftly following the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal's (NCLAT) nod for the airline's revival.
This financial boost, accomplished in just 48 hours, brings Jalan Kalrock Consortium's total investment to Rs 250 crore and inches them closer to securing ownership of Jet Airways.
With the Rs 100 crore injection, Jalan Kalrock Consortium now moves toward the final step: an additional Rs 100 crore investment in Jet Airways by September 30, 2023. Successful completion of this funding will solidify Jalan Kalrock Consortium's takeover of the airline.
"We thank all our stakeholders for their continued support. We are
confident that this progress will lead to a successful resurgence of Jet
Airways and we look forward to bringing the JOY back to our guests," it said in a statement.
