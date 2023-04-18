Jet's return to skies unclear, Jalan-Kalrock has less than a month to pay creditors

It was an emotional moment for Jet Airways' employees on April 17, 2019 when the airline flew its last flight from Amritsar to Mumbai, after which all operations were suspended as the airline was grounded due to severe financial turbulence.

Four years since then but there is still no clarity when exactly will the airline be back in the skies.

Sources tell CNBC-TV18 the Jalan-Kalrock consortium that won the bid to take over the airline has not made any payments to the creditors yet despite the 180-day deadline approaching on May 13, which is less than a month away.

CNBC-TV18 learns that airline's ownership will only be transferred once the consortium pays Rs 270 crores to creditors as well as Rs 225 crores towards PF and gratuity of employees as ordered by the Supreme Court. The consortium has been in talks with lenders ever since the NCLAT had refused to stay NCLT's order that had directed for implementation of the resolution plan.

The payments issue aside, Jet Airways' Air Operator's Certificate is set to expire on May 19 and renewing this license is not an easy process. The airline has to demonstrate its capability to run scheduled operations with the required fleet and staff, something the the airline doesn't have currently.

The resolution process had been marred by differences between the lenders and the Jalan-Kalrock consortium over payments and additional liability of PF & gratuity payment.

The grounding of Jet Airways brought immense trauma to employees who lived in uncertainty for several years, some hoping for the airline to revive, others waiting for their compensation. Some employee associations also sought liquidation of the airline saying the resolution plan doesn't favour their interests.

CNBC-TV18 reached out to Jalan-Kalrock for its comment on the timeline for airline to fly again but the consortium hasn't responded so far.