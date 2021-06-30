Home

      • Jalan Kalrock Consortium to infuse Rs 1,375 crore cash in Jet Airways; lenders to take steep haircut

      Jalan Kalrock Consortium to infuse Rs 1,375 crore cash in Jet Airways; lenders to take steep haircut

      By PTI | IST (Published)
      The consortium has proposed a total cash infusion of Rs 1,375 crore, including Rs 475 crore that will be used for payment to stakeholders, including financial creditors.

      Jalan Kalrock Consortium, the winning bidder for the grounded Jet Airways, will make a total cash infusion of Rs 1,375 crore in the airline and lenders will take a steep haircut on their exposure as they will receive an upfront payment of just Rs 185 crore under the approved resolution plan.
      The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) on June 22 approved the consortium's resolution plan for Jet Airways, which has been undergoing an insolvency resolution process since June 2019. The carrier shuttered operations in April 2019.
      An amount of Rs 900 crore would be invested for capital expenditure and working capital requirements for the smooth functioning of the airline, as per the detailed order published by the tribunal on Wednesday. The amount of Rs 475 crore includes CIRP (Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process) costs.
      Financial creditors will take a steep haircut on their total admitted claims of a little over Rs 7,807.75 crore. As per the resolution plan, an upfront payment of Rs 185 crore would be made to the financial creditors.
      Zero-coupon bonds worth Rs 195 crore would be issued to them and the lenders stand to have a 9.5 percent equity stake in the airline. Among others, they would get a 7.5 percent stake in Jet Privilege Private Ltd.
