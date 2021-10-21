It's time to focus on profitability over market share, says SpiceJet's Ajay Singh

SpiceJet's Ajay Singh said the cargo business has grown at a very rapid pace and expects it to continue going ahead.

SpiceJet chairman Ajay Singh, in an interview with CNBC-TV18’s Anu Sharma, said it's time to focus on profitability over market share. Singh said he is not concerned about the dip in market share which he believes will grow in tandem with the airline's fleet.

Singh said, "SpiceJet has always been concerned about its profitability and not as much about market share. Market share of course will grow as the number of planes start to grow. However, what we are really focusing on is that we return back to profitable operations. Post-COVID-19 complications have made it very difficult in the last few quarters but now is the time to focus on profitability again."

He said the cargo business has grown at a very rapid pace and expects it to continue going ahead.

"SpiceJet will continue to grow as it is a market which is growing rapidly, it is recovering from COVID. We will be inducting the Max aircraft back into service very soon and we will be adding to those aircraft and growing our fleet. The cargo business has grown at a very rapid pace and it will continue to grow," he added.

On Air India bid, he said that he is confident that Tata’s will do a fantastic job in making it the leading airline around the world.

