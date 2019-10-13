Aviation
Issues with oil companies to be resolved early, says Air India
Updated : October 13, 2019 08:21 PM IST
Air India on Sunday said that the issues regarding aviation fuel payments are being sorted out with the state-run oil companies and they would be resolved early.
The statement comes days after oil PSUs (public sector units) in a letter to the national carrier warned of ending fuel supplies at six major airports from October 18, if the latter did not the make the lumpsum payments as had been agreed upon.
The Air India spokesperson also said that there is no reason for the passengers to be concerned as it has taken steps to ensure there is no flight disruption.
