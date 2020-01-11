#CABQuiz#GST#CyrusMistry
Sensex edges higher, Nifty holds 12,250; IT, bank stocks gain
Iran says unintentionally shot down Ukrainian airliner that killed 176 people

Updated : January 11, 2020 12:11 PM IST

The Ukraine International Airlines plane came down on Wednesday shortly after Iran launched missiles at bases hosting American forces in Iraq in response to the killing of Qasem Soleimani.
Earlier, Iran's official IRNA news agency had published a statement from the military saying the Boeing 737 was mistaken for a "hostile plane" at a time when enemy threats were at the highest level.
The majority of passengers on UIA Flight PS752 which had just taken off from Tehran were Iranian-Canadian dual nationals but also included Ukrainians, Afghans, Britons and Swedes.
Iran says unintentionally shot down Ukrainian airliner that killed 176 people
