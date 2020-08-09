  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Aviation
Aviation

Investigators begin examination of Air India Express plane's black box after deadly crash

Updated : August 09, 2020 02:02 PM IST

Investigators on Sunday began examining the black box of a Boeing-737 that overshot a runway on its second attempt, killing 18 people in the country's worst aviation accident in a decade.
The aircraft fell into a valley and broke in half.
Investigators begin examination of Air India Express plane's black box after deadly crash

Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply

You May Also Like

Exclusive: Homegrown short video app Chingari raises seed funding of $1.3 million

Exclusive: Homegrown short video app Chingari raises seed funding of $1.3 million

Jubilant Life Sciences presents 1,000 vials of remdesivir to UP CM Yogi Adityanath

Jubilant Life Sciences presents 1,000 vials of remdesivir to UP CM Yogi Adityanath

Air India Express IX 1344 flight touched down 1,000 metres from beginning of runway

Air India Express IX 1344 flight touched down 1,000 metres from beginning of runway

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement