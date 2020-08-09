Aviation Investigators begin examination of Air India Express plane's black box after deadly crash Updated : August 09, 2020 02:02 PM IST Investigators on Sunday began examining the black box of a Boeing-737 that overshot a runway on its second attempt, killing 18 people in the country's worst aviation accident in a decade. The aircraft fell into a valley and broke in half. Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply