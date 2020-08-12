Aviation International travel eased further as India relaxes visa norms for air bubble countries Updated : August 12, 2020 03:46 PM IST India has air bubble arrangements with the US, the UK, France, Germany, Kuwait and the UAE. India is also in talks to activate an air bubble arrangement with Canada, among other countries. An air bubble is seen as the first step towards the resumption of regular commercial scheduled international passenger flights. Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply