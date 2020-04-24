Aviation International passenger capacity for India reduced by 89% in April due to COVID-19: UN Updated : April 24, 2020 10:42 AM IST In February 2020, international passenger capacity reduced by 13 percent, mainly related to traffic from/to States experiencing an early outbreak and States deeply interconnected to China. By March, global international passenger capacity reduced by 49 percent, with significant reduction not only in States experiencing an early outbreak but also worldwide. In April 2020, global international passenger capacity so far experienced by unprecedented 91 percent reduction. First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365