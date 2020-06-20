Aviation International flights to resume in phases, Vande Bharat shows strong demand on US-India route Updated : June 20, 2020 07:25 PM IST The government will wait for the domestic flight operations to reach 50-55 percent of capacity before mulling over the commencement of overseas flights. The opening up has to be done in a calibrated manner to test demand, check ability in terms of system in place and ease of travel, Puri reiterated further. Currently, several countries like the US, UK, Brazil, Singapore have conditional entry into their regions while some nations are allowing entry to only their citizens. Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply