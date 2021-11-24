International flight operations expected to return to normal soon, says Civil Aviation Ministry

International flight operations are expected to return to normal soon, said Rajiv Bansal, Secretary at Ministry of Civil Aviation. Scheduled international air services to and from India remain suspended since late March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
India has air bubble arrangements with more than 25 countries for operating overseas flights. Under an air bubble arrangement between two countries, international passenger flights can be operated by their respective carriers into each other's territories subject to certain conditions.
For now, the suspension is till November 30 and there is no clarity on normalisation as discussions are going on against the backdrop of a spike in the number of coronavirus cases in some countries. Last week, Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said the government was evaluating the process for normalising international operations and asserted that it wants to return to normalcy while keeping in mind the coronavirus pandemic situation in certain parts of the world. "I am all for regaining our space in the civil aviation arena in the world and making a hub in India and for more wide body aircraft. We will get there but bear with me and trust me, I am on your side. We will work together but in a safe environment," he had said.
