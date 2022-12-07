The ICAO Council establishes the theme for the International Civil Aviation Day every four years. The theme till 2023 is “Advancing Innovation for Global Aviation Development”.

International Civil Aviation Day is observed on December 7 every year. The day was established by the United Nations in order to promote the importance of international civil aviation.

History

Aviation began with the invention of the Wright Flyer in 1903. Before WWI began, aviation was not that popular. But it was only in the mid-1920s that civil aviation became popular. After WWII, which saw the mass mobilisation of the aviation industry, civil aviation soared and entered its golden age. It was in response to the growing popularity of civil aviation that the newly established United Nations created the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) during the Convention on International Civil Aviation in Chicago in 1944. The convention and the ICAO established the rules regarding airspace, aircraft registration and safety, security, and sustainability.

The ICAO celebrated the 50th anniversary of the ratification of the Chicago Convention in 1994 as International Civil Aviation Day. After three years, the United Nations General Assembly established International Civil Aviation Day after passing a resolution.

Significance

The aviation industry today employs 65.5 million people and contributes $2.7 trillion to global economic activity. With a total of around 120,000 flights and 12 million passengers a day, research from the Air Transport Action Group (ATAG) shows that 3.6 per cent of global economic activity is supported by the aviation industry. The aviation industry is crucial in the movement of millions of individuals and thus, increasing the ease of movement for information and talent. The aviation industry is also essential for the transport of time-critical and valuable goods in a short amount of time.