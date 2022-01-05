Interim Jet Airways CEO Captain Sudhir Gaur resigns: Sources

Interim Jet Airways CEO, Captain Sudhir Gaur, has resigned from his position, according to sources. The reason behind his exit remains unknown.

Jet Airways has appointed Captain Priyapal Singh as the interim manager, sources added.

Jet Airways plans to resume operations in the first quarter of 2022 after being grounded for nearly three years. It is planning to add over 50 aircraft to its fleet over the next 3 years and more than 100 over a period of more than 5 years.

Last month, the winning consortium of Jet Airways said it wants to infuse funds in the airline and has approached the NCLT to fast-track implementation of the resolution plan approved by the insolvency court.

The Murari Lal Jalan and Florian Fritsch consortium, which emerged as the winning bidder for Jet Airways after the completion of the resolution process under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, said it wants to commence payments to all stakeholders including ex-employees, workmen, ticket claimants and lenders of Jet Airways as per the approved plan.

